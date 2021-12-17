Advertisement

Bureau of Land Management announces new seasonal restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management is implementing seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Office announced Friday it will be implementing new off-highway vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley.

The move is being made to minimize any potential impact on wintering deer and elk. No motor vehicles will be allowed from Jan. 1 to April 30 in the following areas:

  • All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn
  • South aspects of Ohio Gulch
  • Quigley to Muldoon
  • Bell Mountain to Picabo
  • Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and Hwy 20
  • Big and Little Beaver Drainages
  • Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas
  • Elk Mountain area

“As we approach the winter season, big game herds will begin returning to their historic winter range in the valley,” said Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson. “Deer and elk experience adversity even during mild winters, so limiting additional stress and providing for secluded winter habitat is important to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season.”

This decision also allows restrictions to be put in place for non-motorized uses. Those restrictions may be implemented if it is determined the use of public lands is having an impact on wintering wildlife.

Any conditional restriction could put limits on the entry of dogs and humans and limit human use to designated summer trail corridors.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

