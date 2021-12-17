Cassia Regional Hospital deploys new weapon to fight COVID-19

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the omicron variant is surging across the United States, Cassia Regional Hospital is shining a light on COVID-19 prevention.

For Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital, keeping patients and staff safe is a top priority. Their newest weapon is a device that uses ultraviolet-c light to destroy microorganisms.

UVDI-360 uses 360-degree ultraviolet light to kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens as well as COVID-19. The UV light process takes 10 to 15 minutes per room, and the lights will be used in isolation rooms upon patient discharge after the rooms are cleaned by environmental services.

“So we do have a high-level disinfectant program, this just augments it,” said Melinda Williams, the Infection Prevention Director at Cassia Regional Hospital. “That was probably 80 to 90% effective. So it just gives that extra added benefit and security for our patients.”

The machine costs about $38,000, and it was paid through the hospital’s capital budget.

