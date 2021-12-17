Advertisement

Chad Houck drops out of race for Secretary of State

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck announced on Friday he will be dropping out of the 2022 race to become the gem state’s Secretary of State.

Houck cited family as a key factor in his decision. “I have two children at key times in their lives, finishing high school and headed to college in the next 18 months.  I’m not willing to miss what time I have left by being on the campaign trail,” he stated.

In a statement, Houck said he still plans on being involved in the electoral process. “Though I won’t likely be staying long-term at the capitol, this doesn’t mean I’ll be leaving the elections space,” Houck said.  “Under the leadership of Secretary Denney, we secured the funding from state and federal sources to dramatically improve our cybersecurity posture, fully modernize the office in both our corporate and elections missions over the past six years and build an incredible team – but there are still things that need to be done, tools to be developed, that I can’t do from inside the statehouse.”

