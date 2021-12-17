Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education

One resource offered by St. Luke’s Magic Valley is Diabetes Education
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the CDC, over 34 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and one in five of those do not know they have it.

There are multiple types of diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes is considered an auto-immune disease and is most frequently diagnosed in children. Type 2 Diabetes, on the other hand, is more often genetic or lifestyle-related.

One resource offered by St. Luke’s Magic Valley is diabetes education where those who are diagnosed can learn how to better manage the disease.

“We sit down one-to-one and teach them what the disease process is, how to better live and manage it in their daily lives, how to understand their medications,” said St. Luke’s Magic Valley Diabetes Educator Madison Thompson, RN.

Thompson said she has lived with diabetes for 18 years and she wants those who are diagnosed to know you can still live a normal, healthy life.

