Hailey Police addresses Tik Tok school threats

The Hailey Police Department issued a statement in regards to school threats on social media...
The Hailey Police Department issued a statement in regards to school threats on social media site Tik Tok(KOLN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hailey Police Department has issued a statement on their Facebook page addressing school shooting threats made on social media platform Tik Tok.

“Hailey PD has received some increased calls of concern regarding a National TikTok trend about school violence on today’s date. We have found nothing of substance that leads us to believe any of these TikTok threats are credible locally. However, we take the safety of our schools and community as a whole very serious at all times. We have also had recent discussions with the Blaine County School District and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office regarding this TikTok trend.”

“Therefore, our Hailey Police School Resource Officers will be on duty as usual at their respective schools, and the other officers on duty will assist with an increased presence at those schools and all other schools within our City. We hope this puts those concerned more at ease, and as always, please call us with any information that you find suspicious or concerning anywhere throughout our community. Together we make our community safer, as well as the welcoming and great place that it is to reside and visit.”

