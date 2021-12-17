Advertisement

Idaho’s unemployment rate drops to 2.6% in November

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in the state of Idaho has dropped once again in November. Idaho had a 0.2% drop from October.

Governor Little said in a press release:

“Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate. For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens.”

“On behalf of the people of Idaho, I also want to express deep appreciation for our Idaho businesses for your continued dedication to making Idaho a great state and supporting your communities. Congratulations, Idaho!”

The gem state still ranks in the top 5 states with the lowest unemployment. Idaho is tied with Vermont for the fourth lowest unemployment in the country. Nebraska had the lowest.

Idaho’s labor force grew by 1,017 people, making November the fourth straight month with labor force increases exceeding 1,000 people.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho
In November, an officer-involved shooting took place in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls officer-involved shooting case dismissed during preliminary hearing
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident

Latest News

Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Turner Parlor Stalls
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Turner Parlor Stalls
A gavel.
Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge
Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education
Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education