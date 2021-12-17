Idaho’s unemployment rate drops to 2.6% in November

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in the state of Idaho has dropped once again in November. Idaho had a 0.2% drop from October.

Governor Little said in a press release:

“Idaho is consistently in the top five states for our very low unemployment rate. For four straight months, Idaho’s labor force has grown, and Idahoans are working. Our success shows that limited government regulations, low taxes, and responsible government lead to more opportunity and prosperity for our citizens.”

“On behalf of the people of Idaho, I also want to express deep appreciation for our Idaho businesses for your continued dedication to making Idaho a great state and supporting your communities. Congratulations, Idaho!”

The gem state still ranks in the top 5 states with the lowest unemployment. Idaho is tied with Vermont for the fourth lowest unemployment in the country. Nebraska had the lowest.

Idaho’s labor force grew by 1,017 people, making November the fourth straight month with labor force increases exceeding 1,000 people.

