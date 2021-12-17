Jerome cheerleader with Down Syndrome is an inspiration to all

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Maddie Villa is an 18-year old student at Jerome High School and as a senior, she’s soaking up the final memories of being a high school cheerleader.

What you may not know about Villa is she has Down Syndrome and showing the world, that despite her condition, anyone who has the heart of an athlete, can become one.

For the past five years, Villa is all about that cheer life, from the letterman’s jacket to the pom-poms.

“I first talked to Jerome Middle School about cheering in middle school. They talked to the athletic director and coach and they were all welcoming,” explained Becky Clarkson, Maddie Villa’s grandmother. “Maddie tried out with the rest of the girls and I’m proud of her sticking with it.”

On the physical benefits of cheerleading, Clarkson said, “it has improved her functional status, she has better core control.” Unlike me who was never able do the cartwheel. Maddie can do a pretty good cartwheel now.”

Villa has three major likes...

“Cheer, basketball, the boys.”

- “Do the boys run fast?”

- “Yes.”

The 18 year-old lives with her grandparents full-time, keeping her grandma, Becky on her toes.

“It would have been easier as a parent, but fortunately what we do is cheer at home games, her physical limitations don’t let her compete, but they let her participate in everything here,” Clarkson explained.

If Villa is not on the sidelines cheering, she’s supporting her teammates. Inclusivity is the cornerstone of Maddie’s high school experience and has not once let Down Syndrome define her.

Clarkson said, “it takes a lot of kindness and acceptance to see that Maddie can do what other girls can do.”

