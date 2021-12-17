Local businesses feeling the pressure of shortages across the nation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s been a volatile year for small businesses owners nationwide, as shortages and delays have made supply in some cases difficult to come by.

Delays at ports, supply shortages, and not enough truck drivers

These factors are all contributing to retailers globally struggling to maintain enough inventory to meet customer demand.

Business owners have had to be flexible with some making the decision to turn local

“It’s been way easier with our suppliers here local they’ve been able to come in the same day when we run low on supply,” said Southern Idaho Tourism Mellissa Barry.

Idaho artists are featured in 150 Main in Twin Falls. Barry says local artists have not been exempt from feeling the strains of supply shortages, but taking lengthy shipping out of the equation has helped keep shelves stocked.

“It’s been a really fantastic thing to work with the locals -- running a store has been a lot easier being able to get the supply in when we need it,” says Barry.

Kindsey Taylor, owner of the Brass Monkey in Twin Falls echoes Barry’s sentiment when it comes to stocking her shelves with local products.

“We always have tried to get more local artists and suppliers I know with our jewelry we did that with sterling silver from right here in Twin Falls, Idaho,” said owner/operator of the Brass Monkey Kindsey Taylor.

Taylor says supporting local businesses, especially those who use local artists or suppliers, creates a circle of good in the community.

“You’re supporting a downtown that we just put a lot of money into making pretty. My employees, me we all live here and we’re from here, so that puts more money back into the community I think if you eat local, shop local it’s a totality of supporting your community,” says Taylor.

