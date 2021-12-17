Local woman gives back this Christmas

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Museum and a local humanitarian are working together to provide a meaningful Christmas to disadvantaged children across the world.

For the last 10 years, Rupert resident Kathy Duncan has been making humanitarian trips to Africa with family and friends. When she makes her trip over to Zimbabwe this holiday season, she will be taking some toys with her.

The Rupert Museum and local volunteers hand-crafted toy blocks and cars for kids. Duncan says most of the kids she meets are dealing with extreme poverty and conditions, usually only having rocks and sticks to play with.

“I’m excited,” said Duncan. “I think it is great. They have no idea how it is going to touch a child’s life. This seems like something so simple to us, but to them it’s huge.”

Duncan says she usually asks people to donate simple toys because the villages do not have any running water or electricity. Most of the kids and adults are also illiterate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.