Orpheum Theatre to put on production of Elf

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Repertory Theatre is spreading the holiday cheer with their production of Elf the Musical at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.

The theatre, which is run and operated by father and son team Larry and Jared Johnson, is the Orpheum Theatre’s in house production company.

This musical is an adaptation for the stage of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy from the movie. KMVT spoke with one of the producers of the show to find out what makes this production different from the rest.

”You want the audience itself to make Santa’s sleigh fly with the spirit of Christmas, you know?” said Jared Johnson. “And that’s the really fun thing about our cast, is that I really think they achieve that goal, completely. It’s a wonderful community production, it’s a great core group of people that are in it from top to bottom.”

The last three shows are taking place this weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can buy your tickets at the box office, or online on their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.