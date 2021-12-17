Advertisement

Pomerelle Mountain Resort opens after this week’s snowfall

Pomerelle Ski Resort opened its doors after the snowfall this week
Pomerelle Ski Resort opened its doors after the snowfall this week(SK)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Skiing is back in the South Hills for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort opened its doors this year after seeing over two feet of snow since the beginning of this past week. This year will feature a new ticketing system to make ticket lines at the resort run more smoothly.

Patrons will be required to purchase their tickets online.

“All the runs are open. We’re advising people not to do any glade or tree skiing yet, it’s still too early and our snow was pretty light and dry so that doesn’t give you the bottom you need,” said Pomerelle Mountain Resort area manager Jody Burrows.

While tree and glade skiing is not advised at this time, resort officials say that there are new tree and glade runs available this year. To buy tickets, visit their website.

