Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Arlo G Lott Trucking

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Celebrating its 50th year, Jerome’s Arlo G Lott Trucking has come a long way from its one-flatbed truck operation.

The company now services all the lower 48 states and three provinces in Canada. According to Commodity Manager Mitch Carnline, the company runs over 200 trucks and just about half of the operation serves Idaho’s agriculture businesses.

“We haul all types of products. We haul grains, we haul salts, we haul bi-carbs. Then, we haul the feed mixes out of the mills. We haul canola, we haul distillers, so all kinds of different products. Whatever the cows eat, we’re taking it there to them.”

Carnline says the company has not been immune to the effects of the supply chain issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Truck parts needed for repairs have been in short supply so the fleet has gotten slightly smaller, which has created a snag for Carnline to manage.

“(There’s) been an increase in volume. Most of our facilities that we deal with and the dairies and feedlots are actually increasing in production. So they are wanting us to deliver more loads with fewer trucks.”

Carnline says the company is grateful to be a part of the ag industry and thanks Jerome for all the support.

