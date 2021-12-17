Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The largest reservation in the state of Idaho is expressing disappointment in comments made by a sheriff.

As KMVT previously reported, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group. In the probable cause affidavit, Rowland mentions Native Americans as part of the reason for his actions.

“I live just off of the reservation. We have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

The Shoshone Bannock Tribe released a statement saying:

“The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are disappointed in Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s comments that hit news media on December 15, 2021. The incident did not directly involve tribal community members, although, Rowland made racist comments about the Fort Hall Reservation.

In the Idaho Attorneys investigation, Rowland stated, “I have been doing this job for 36 years, I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

Members of the Fort Hall community disagree with Rowlands statement including Chairman Devon Boyer, who states, “Rowlands use of racial slurs about ‘Indians’ is extremely offensive.” According to the Tribes Attorney, “Local law enforcement has a long history of violent criminal conduct towards tribal community members, stemming back decades. Race relations between local law enforcement has been controversial and sometimes violent.”

Boyer states, “We ask Rowland to officially step down as Sheriff and offer a public apology to the Fort Hall community.” Further adds, “We hope the woman and the children involved will be able to heal from this traumatic incident. This incident should not have occurred but proves racism still exists. We need major relationship building between our communities.”

