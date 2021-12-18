Advertisement

Behind the Business: Swig

Swig is located near the Twin Falls Visitor Center
Swig is located near the Twin Falls Visitor Center(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just behind the visitor center, an interesting concept of a restaurant is coming to Twin Falls.

“We take your favorite fountain drink, and we put a special twist on it with any of our great add-ins, and make it like the best drink you’ve ever had,” said Nicole Tanner, the owner of Swig.

Swig, specializing in sodas and snacks, is now open in Twin Falls, allowing founder Nicole Tanner to realize her dream of more than 10 years.

“We would go to Sonic and get our fountain drink and we just wanted something that was just a little more like you, made to feel special instead of just feeling like a number in a drive-thru,” Tanner said.

“And we didn’t want to go wait behind someone ordering food, so it was just like we want something that is just ‘I’m going in to get my fountain drink, to get my caffeine fix or whatever it is and I wanna stay in the comfortableness of my car.’”

For those who aren’t fans of soda, there are plenty of options–including for food.

“We also have energy drinks, and sparkling water drinks. We really have a drink for anybody in the car, not really like fast food it’s just more like drinks and treats.”

And for Tanner, this is a special opening. “I’m from eastern Idaho, from Driggs Idaho, so this is super fun to be able to be bringing a Swig to my home state.”

