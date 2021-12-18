Advertisement

How to store important documents safely

After storms nationwide caused significant property damage, we look into how you can protect...
After storms nationwide caused significant property damage, we look into how you can protect your important documents
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past week has seen headlines being made all over the country when it comes to weather.

From a tornado outbreak in the Midwest and south to winds gusting to nearly hurricane-force throughout much of the plains, lots of damage has occurred. “We’re seeing trees down, we’re seeing some small buildings,” said Jackie Frey, a coordinator with the Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management.

With destruction, one thing people may not be thinking about is where to store your important documents. Emergency management officials say it’s always best to make copies of everything.

“Life insurance policies you have, if you have burial policies, your checking account information, any copies of your visa cards,” says Jackie Frey, the coordinator at the Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management.

Frey says it’s also important to make copies of your most important documents including your social security card, birth certificate, and passport. And putting them either in a safe deposit box in a bank or to a relative that’s perhaps out of state.

“What you need to really look at is who do you really trust the most?” If there’s no one to give copies to, it’s important to put the originals in a safe location and to keep the copies at home.

“If your house is damaged and you do lose (them), you want to make sure that those are intact. That deeds on property, tax information, stocks, anything that you have,” says Frey.

Even with all the advanced technology meteorologists have at their disposal these days, it’s impossible to say that your house will definitely be damaged days, or even hours before an event happens.

That’s why it’s important to remain vigilant. “Sometimes being overly cautious is not bad when it comes to documentation,” says Frey.

