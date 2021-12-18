Advertisement

Local trust board awards $300,000 in grant funding

The Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Board awarded nearly $300,000 in grant funding this year
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of Magic Valley non-profit organizations are getting a boost and a special treat right before Christmas.

The Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Board awarded nearly $300,000 in grant funding this year to 17 non-profits. The funding goes directly to organizations that provide health and educational solutions to disadvantaged, minority, and uninsured populations in Twin Falls County.

“The money that they receive goes toward the expansion of new programs, the continuation of programs that are already in existence, and the compassion, the empathy, and commitment of these non-profits to the community is amazing,” said TFHIT board president Jana Rodgers.

Since 2008, the Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Board has awarded over $3.9 million.

