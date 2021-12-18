Murtaugh escapes Dietrich with nail-biting win

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After leading by five at halftime, Murtaugh was able to hang on for the 48-46 win at Dietrich.

Kynzlee Jensen led the Red Devils with 10 points, while Adysyn Stanger added nine and Addie Stoker chipped in eight. Meanwhile, Layla VonBerndt led the Blue Devils with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Red Devils improve to 8-2 on the season, while the Blue Devils fall to 8-3.

Q1: Dietrich 10 Murtaugh 9 | Q2: Dietrich 3 Murtaugh 9 | Q3: Dietrich 17 Murtaugh 14 | Q4: Dietrich 16 Murtaugh 16

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 58, Filer 52: Josalyn Bailey led the Wildcats with 15 points, while teammate McKynlee Jacobs added 11 points.

Emmett 57, Jerome 56

BOYS BASKETBALL

Owyhee Tournament

Burley 68, Emmett 46: Stockton Sheets led the Bobcats with 17 points, Adam Kloepfer chipped in 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Ramsey Trevino tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Blackfoot 40, Minico 39

Malad 35, Castleford 23

Preston Tournament

Jerome 65, Kuna 37: The Jerome Tigers advance to the Preston Tourney Championship.

Preston 2 58, Filer 44

OTHER SCORES

Wendell 59, Valley 44

Oakley 42, Declo 40

Dietrich 43, Murtaugh 36

Lighthouse Christian 72, Carey 53: For the Lions, Micah Denny led the team with 20 points, Jack DeJong added 16, Aiden Finney tallied 15 and Clay Silva chipped in 11. Leading the Panthers, Chase Bennion posted a game-high 22 points, while Carsn Perkes added 14.

Camas 39, Horseshoe Bend 29

