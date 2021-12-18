National record holder from Kimberly signs with Arkansas

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time in as many years, the Bair family of Kimberly is celebrating another milestone. Jaxon Bair signed with the University of Arkansas Men’s Track and Field program.

The Razorbacks rank among the nation’s best, especially being a member of the very tough Southeastern Conference.

Jaxon broke the record in the decathlon at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships this past summer.

His older brother, 2020 Gatorade Idaho Runner of the Year, Peyton Bair, inked with Mississippi State two years ago before embarking on his mission. The two will probably cross paths next summer before Jaxon leaves for his. Then be prepared to watch these decathletes go to battle in the SEC.

“Arkansas is a great school, they’re one of the top, probably the top track and field college in the nation,” Bair said. “I really love the coach, he seemed like a great fit for me, he’s really knowledgeable I really enjoyed what he had to say.”

“Jaxon wants to be the best and I think the found himself a program to help him excel and be the best he can,” added Brett Welch, Kimberly’s new head track and field coach. “That’s what is really exciting about this, it’s really about the opportunity he’s getting and exciting to watch him compete and maybe his brother compete, and see them go at each other.”

Bair also visited BYU, Texas Tech and Utah State, but before he graduates, he plans to help Kimberly win back-to-back state titles.

