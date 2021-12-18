New Mexico man gets five years after Bannock County standoff

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Authorities responded to a call of a man acting erratically and claiming to have a bomb back in 2020 in Downey, Idaho. After attempting to make contact, police say 46-year-old Jason Richard Sandoval barricaded himself in a pumphouse before discharging a firearm during a standoff with law enforcement.

Police recovered ammunition from what they call a ghost gun. Sandoval had been previously been convicted of multiple felonies and was not allowed to possess firearms or ammo.

A judge also ordered Sandoval to serve three years of probation after his release.

