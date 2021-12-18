Weekend Weather Blog: What will it take for a white Christmas this year in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s actually a possibility this year for many of us in southern Idaho. A few weeks ago, we talked about the climatological chances (i.e., looking back in years past) of us seeing a white Christmas.

In this post, we’re looking the opposite direction - forward, as we’re in range in attempting to decipher what Christmas eve and Christmas day will look like this year.

One thing is for certain: an active pattern is likely to develop beginning mid-week. The images below make this clear.

EURO and GFS 500 mb VORT (Pivotal Weather)

EURO and GFS (Pivotal Weather) (EURO and GFS (Pivotal Weather))

Lots of atmospheric energy (or what’s known as vorticity) will be transported up by the wind into the region Wednesday and Thursday. However, these winds will be southerly. This will allow slightly above average temperatures to return to much of the forecast area by the end of the week.

When atmospheric energy is transported up into the area by the wind, precipitation eventually develops. For Wednesday, this precipitation will be limited to the Wood River Valley, and will fall as snow. In the Magic Valley, it looks like things will be a bit too dry for any precipitation on Wednesday, but some rain will fall on Thursday (as warmer temperatures will be in place).

Friday is when things get really interesting, as shown by the two images below:

EURO Christmas eve (Pivotal Weather) (Pivotal Weather)

The above solution is an output from one of our weather models: the European model. Granted, this is not a forecast whatsoever, and many things can change - this is an output that just one model thinks will happen.

But what does this all mean? Let’s break this down. I’ve highlighted 2 areas in bright green that we need to be paying attention to this Christmas: a southern piece of energy, and a northern piece of energy. The European model brings these two pieces of energy together, pulling cold arctic air south, and creating a very strong and prolific system by the morning of the 24th.

What does this mean for southern Idaho? Rapid development of an area of low pressure off the northern Rockies in Alberta, with a cold front passing through during the early morning hours of Christmas eve. This will favor a colder and wetter solution for everyone - starting with Wood River Valley snow and Magic Valley rain during the day on Friday, and changing to all snow by Saturday morning (a white Christmas).

However, like I said, this isn’t a forecast - it’s just one model’s thinking for what will happen this Christmas. Let’s look at another model’s output.

GFS Christmas eve (Pivotal Weather) (Pivotal Weather)

This is the American model, also known as the GFS. Notice the different positions of the circles in the image, with the northern piece of energy ending up much further off to the east than the southern piece of energy. This will ultimately prevent the two pieces of energy from coming together, keeping arctic air off to the north, causing a much weaker system overall.

What this means for southern Idaho? For one, a much weaker cold front coming through, and 2.) a delay in the timing of the system, keeping the overall region much drier than the other solution - likely limiting white Christmas chances to the Wood River Valley.

So how do we determine which one is correct? We need to look at trends on each model from run to run. Unfortunately for now, both models are trending in the opposite direction, so it’s hard to get a good beat on this system for now.

Based on my intuition? We tend to see things on model outputs amplify (or become stronger) as we get closer and closer to an event. That said, I am leaning toward the European’s output just a tad bit more than the GFS’s - meaning a chance for snow showers come Christmas morning.

However, for us to see some accumulating (i.e., sticking) snow, we need the two pieces of energy to meet up at the perfect time, like the European model is suggesting. To definitively say that will happen is too soon to tell. All we can say now is that there’s a chance.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.