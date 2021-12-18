Advertisement

Wood River baseball player signs with Delaware State

Hunter Thompson is joined by those closest to him at his baseball signing on Thursday. The Wood...
Hunter Thompson is joined by those closest to him at his baseball signing on Thursday. The Wood River High School senior is signing with Delaware State University.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunter Thompson of Wood River High School signed with Delaware State University on Thursday, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thompson is being recruited as a two-way player, for pitcher and outfielder.

He also chose the Hornets because they have his program, kinesiology.

Thompson committed to DSU earlier this fall.

