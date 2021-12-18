Wood River baseball player signs with Delaware State

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunter Thompson of Wood River High School signed with Delaware State University on Thursday, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thompson is being recruited as a two-way player, for pitcher and outfielder.

He also chose the Hornets because they have his program, kinesiology.

Thompson committed to DSU earlier this fall.

