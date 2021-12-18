Wood River baseball player signs with Delaware State
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunter Thompson of Wood River High School signed with Delaware State University on Thursday, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Thompson is being recruited as a two-way player, for pitcher and outfielder.
He also chose the Hornets because they have his program, kinesiology.
Thompson committed to DSU earlier this fall.
