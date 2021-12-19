Advertisement

Girls bracket at Wiley Dobbs brings out first time winners; Minico finishes second in team standings

“I didn’t really expect to win anything going into this tournament”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wiley Dobbs Invitational welcomed athletes from 30 schools across the state to Twin Falls for a weekend of wrestling. Saturday’s champions were crowned at Canyon Ridge High School.

The wrestling tournament has both a boys and a girls bracket.

In the girls 160-pound class, Angela Antonio of Canyon Ridge won her bracket in just her second tournament ever. The senior just picked up wrestling this year.

“I didn’t really expect to win anything going into this tournament, but it feels great to just be able to share this moment with my coaches and teammates,” Antonio said.

Lauren Henderhan of Filer won the the 126-pound class for her first tournament victory.

On the boys side, Milton Hernandez grabbed a victory in the 160 weight division.

The Minico squad finished second as a team.

For a full list of winners, which included a number of southern Idaho athletes, click here.

