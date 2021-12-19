Advertisement

Jerome tops Filer; basketball roundup

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:26 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the final day of the Jerry Callen Memorial Invite at Jerome High School, the Tiger girls beat Filer in round-robin action.

Jerome 51, Filer 44

Other girls scores

Burley 55, Pocatello 39

Amari Whiting had 25 points for the Bobcats. Lynzey Searle added 11.

Undefeated (11-0) Burley will play in the Timberline Holiday Tournament starting Dec. 28.

Boys basketball

Preston Indian Classic championship game

Jerome 65, Preston 58

The Tigers are now 8-1 on the season.

Owhyee tournament

Blackfoot 41, Burley 36

College Scores

Women

#8 College of Southern Idaho (CSI) 81, Community Christian College (CCC) 24

Men

#10 CSI 97, CCC 67

