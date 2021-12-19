Jerome tops Filer; basketball roundup
Dec. 18, 2021
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the final day of the Jerry Callen Memorial Invite at Jerome High School, the Tiger girls beat Filer in round-robin action.
Jerome 51, Filer 44
Other girls scores
Burley 55, Pocatello 39
Amari Whiting had 25 points for the Bobcats. Lynzey Searle added 11.
Undefeated (11-0) Burley will play in the Timberline Holiday Tournament starting Dec. 28.
Boys basketball
Preston Indian Classic championship game
Jerome 65, Preston 58
The Tigers are now 8-1 on the season.
Owhyee tournament
Blackfoot 41, Burley 36
College Scores
Women
#8 College of Southern Idaho (CSI) 81, Community Christian College (CCC) 24
Men
#10 CSI 97, CCC 67
