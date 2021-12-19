Advertisement

Local veterans honored with annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ service

At the West End Cemetery in Buhl, 980 fallen veterans were honored Saturday morning with a wreath as part of the Wreaths Across America program.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:35 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At cemeteries all across the country, volunteers spent the day laying wreaths on fallen veterans graves.

At the West End Cemetery in Buhl, 980 fallen veterans were honored Saturday morning with a wreath as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

“Wreaths Across America’s motto is to remember honor and teach, so it’s to remember all of the veterans that have sacrificed so much throughout their life, it’s not just when they are serving, so much happens when they get out of their service,” said Katie Bryant, the location coordinator.

The ceremony and wreath laying takes place at 3,000 cemeteries all across the United States.

The program began about 30 years ago at the Arlington National Cemetery and has grown into a nationwide memorial.

“It’s to teach the future generations to respect and honor those veterans and the military personnel,” said Bryant.

Another important part is to remember all those who were prisoners of war, or missing in action, which the keynote speaker says is something very close to his heart.

“Speaking from the position of a family that had somebody that was missing in action and their remains came back, my father and my uncle, so for the longest time we didn’t have a grave to put a wreath on,” said Mark Stephenson, the vice chair of the National League of Pow/Mia families.

He says during what many call the happiest time of the year, for those with family members who never came home, and for those who are currently serving, this can be one of the most difficult, which is why the Wreaths Across America program is so important.

“Some of them here died in combat, some of them here just served, but in all of them they had families that served with them, and the empty place at the table, the Christmases where they weren’t there, all of those things are brought up during this season,” said Stephenson.

All of the wreaths are sponsored by members of the community, and they will remain on the graves until January 29th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EllieMae Millenkamp will make an album with Iron Gate Records
Jerome native signs record deal with Nashville-based label
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
FILE - This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho.
IDOC reports apparent beating death of ISCI resident
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
The new COVID-19 strain was discovered in an Ada County resident
Omicron variant found in Idaho

Latest News

Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche
White Christmas Chances (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Weekend Weather Blog: What will it take for a white Christmas this year in southern Idaho
The Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Board awarded nearly $300,000 in grant funding this year
Local trust board awards $300,000 in grant funding
Twin Falls Public Library to offer ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ beginning in January.
Twin Falls Public Library to offer ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten’ beginning in January