Local veterans honored with annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ service

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At cemeteries all across the country, volunteers spent the day laying wreaths on fallen veterans graves.

At the West End Cemetery in Buhl, 980 fallen veterans were honored Saturday morning with a wreath as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

“Wreaths Across America’s motto is to remember honor and teach, so it’s to remember all of the veterans that have sacrificed so much throughout their life, it’s not just when they are serving, so much happens when they get out of their service,” said Katie Bryant, the location coordinator.

The ceremony and wreath laying takes place at 3,000 cemeteries all across the United States.

The program began about 30 years ago at the Arlington National Cemetery and has grown into a nationwide memorial.

“It’s to teach the future generations to respect and honor those veterans and the military personnel,” said Bryant.

Another important part is to remember all those who were prisoners of war, or missing in action, which the keynote speaker says is something very close to his heart.

“Speaking from the position of a family that had somebody that was missing in action and their remains came back, my father and my uncle, so for the longest time we didn’t have a grave to put a wreath on,” said Mark Stephenson, the vice chair of the National League of Pow/Mia families.

He says during what many call the happiest time of the year, for those with family members who never came home, and for those who are currently serving, this can be one of the most difficult, which is why the Wreaths Across America program is so important.

“Some of them here died in combat, some of them here just served, but in all of them they had families that served with them, and the empty place at the table, the Christmases where they weren’t there, all of those things are brought up during this season,” said Stephenson.

All of the wreaths are sponsored by members of the community, and they will remain on the graves until January 29th.

