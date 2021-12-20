Boise residents receive hateful fliers

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Boise neighborhood over the weekend, prompting questions from the community over who is responsible.

The fliers say “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and name the heads of several government and private corporations who are Jewish.

One resident of a neighborhood where the fliers showed up told our sister station KBOI the fliers were found in packages with pellet ammo and left on and around various properties.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, centered in Boise, called the news of the fliers disheartening.

