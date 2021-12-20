Counterfeit pills being sold on social media

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The DEA is using the pill death of an Idaho teenager to alert the public about counterfeit pills being purchased on social media, and a new effort to put a stop to that.

In May, the parents of a 15-year-old high school student found their son dead in his bedroom in Idaho. After CPR attempts and calling 911, their son died of a fentanyl overdose.

It was determined his death was caused by a pill he thought was Oxycodone which he purchased on Snapchat.

A DEA administrator spoke to the press to announce the results of a major drug enforcement surge to combat counterfeit prescription pills. The agency’s investigations have led to the seizure of 20 million fake pills. Of those fake pills, 4 of every 12 were found to contain fentanyl.

“As these criminal drug networks flood our country with fentanyl, overdose deaths have skyrocketed,” said DEA administrator Anne Milgram. “Last month, the CDC revealed we’ve lost 100,000 lives to drug overdoses over the last year. These are family members, friends, neighbors. Lives needlessly taken. One every 5 minutes,” she continued.

She warns that smartphones and social media are making it easier for drug dealers to connect to potential targets. She says with one click, people can buy pills not knowing they’re laced with fentanyl.

