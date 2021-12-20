Crisis standards of care deactivated in northern Idaho

NORTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday morning they have deactivated crisis standards of care for the Panhandle District of northern Idaho.

The department says while the number of COVID-19 patients is still stressing hospitals, it no longer exceeds available resources. Health officials say they are still watching the progression of the omicron variant.

“While this is good news for Idaho, we’re still watching the Omicron variant very closely because this is a precarious time,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen.

“Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again.”

Crisis standards of care for most of Idaho were deactivated on Nov. 22.

