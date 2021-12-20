Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho announced late Monday afternoon it has filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Governor Brad Little joined 26 other states in filing the motion. It comes after a three-judge panel removed the stay last week, meaning the OSHA rule could go into effect.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states. Thankfully, two other vaccine mandates remain stayed, and collectively the states will give a voice to the millions of Americans being coerced and cornered by the President,” Governor Little said.

The court will likely rule on the motion from the states in January. The two other mandates related to healthcare workers and federal contactors remain stayed.

