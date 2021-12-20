Advertisement

Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay

The court will likely rule on the motion from the states in January
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on Biden's vaccine mandates(WCTV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho announced late Monday afternoon it has filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Governor Brad Little joined 26 other states in filing the motion. It comes after a three-judge panel removed the stay last week, meaning the OSHA rule could go into effect.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states. Thankfully, two other vaccine mandates remain stayed, and collectively the states will give a voice to the millions of Americans being coerced and cornered by the President,” Governor Little said.

The court will likely rule on the motion from the states in January. The two other mandates related to healthcare workers and federal contactors remain stayed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Twin Falls, ID
Southern Idaho crews work to clear debris after strong winds
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

The rink is located right outside Twin Falls
Twin Falls to offer outdoor skating
Americorps finishes time in Lincoln County
Americorps wraps up time in Lincoln County
A new study finds Christmas is the least deadly of all major holidays
Study finds Christmas least deadly time of year for travel
ITD is reporting at 254 people have been killed in crashes this year in Idaho
Police prepare to beef up patrols amid record traffic fatalities