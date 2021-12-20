Jerome’s Arellano signs with Treasure Valley

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Madyson Arellano will head to Treasure Valley Community College to continue her career on the softball diamond.

The Jerome Tiger has been playing softball since she was six years old, and it has always been her goal to play college ball.

She holds nearly a 3.9 G.P.A. and would like to attend medical school one day.

