Ketchum man dies after snow plow accident

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says 75-year-old Alexander MacDonald II was ejected from his snow plow after it slid off the edge of his driveway(Google Maps)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Blaine County are releasing the name of a man who died in a snowplow accident last Thursday.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said via its Facebook page that 75-year-old Alexander MacDonald II was plowing snow in his driveway on Cold Springs Gulch Road in Ketchum when his plow fell off the edge of the driveway, slid off the edge, and down a steep embankment.

MacDonald II was ejected from the vehicle. He did not survive.

