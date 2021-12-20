Advertisement

Police prepare to beef up patrols amid record traffic fatalities

ISP is upping DUI patrols through New Years’ Eve weekend
ITD is reporting at 254 people have been killed in crashes this year in Idaho
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department reports at least 254 people have been killed in crashes in Idaho this year.

There were only 195 at around this time a year ago, and this is the most since 2006. But why might this be happening?

“I haven’t (got a) definitive that gives a cause why there is this increase,” said Captain David Neth with the Idaho State Police. “Obviously, we have more citizens, we have more people moving in, so it’s increased our population.”

In the last five years, ITD data shows 36% of all fatal crashes were connected to impaired driving. Distracted driving could also play a role.

“We certainly have an issue with inattention, with cellphones and electronics always playing a part of that,” said Neth.

In Twin Falls, things aren’t mirroring the whole state officials say. “We haven’t seen an increase in fatal crashes or an increase in crashes in general of crashes. It stays relatively the same,” said Cody Christensen with the Twin Falls Police Department.

Regardless of the situation, the holidays tend to bring get-togethers and parties. ISP is upping DUI patrols through New Years’ Eve weekend.

Twin Falls will also be upping patrols for New Year’s celebrations. “You can use Uber, you can use Lyft, or taxi, or have a designated sober driver. Don’t put yourself or anyone else at risk on the roadway,” said Christensen.

