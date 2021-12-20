Seasonal Affective Disorder is common around this time of year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seasonal Affective Disorder, or seasonal depression, is more common than people realize. More than 3 million people are diagnosed with seasonal depression every year, especially in areas where it gets dark early, like Idaho.

“There is a biological element to it, so you are getting less sunlight, there is less physical activity, you are less aware of your nutrition intake,” said Lacey Haggan-Galloway, a mental health therapist.

It is only diagnosed when it is affecting your daily activities and when getting out of bed in the morning sometimes seems impossible.

In fact, more than 20% of people diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder also have a substance use disorder.

“What we end up seeing is that addiction and seasonal affective disorder actually share certain characteristics such as agitation, anxiety, the feelings of hopelessness that are not only influenced by genetic factors but also environmental factors,” said Emina Mustafic, a licensed clinical social worker.

For people who are struggling with this, it is okay to reach out for help.

“Going to your doctor, going to a therapist, even getting your levels tested to see if you are deficient in vitamin D, that’s huge for people in Idaho, especially in those winter months,” said Haggan-Galloway.

They encourage everyone, whether you are struggling with seasonal affective disorder or not, to find activities that bring you happiness, and to make your home a calming, welcoming place.

“Creating a soothing atmosphere, drinking a cozy drink, setting the lights, having candles, it’s all about a calm, cozy, healing space, and embracing the season of winter, or whatever season you are in,” said Haggan-Galloway.

