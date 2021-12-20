Study finds Christmas least deadly time of year for travel

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holidays are always a key time to be cautious while hitting the road. Now, a new study conducted by autoinsurance.org shows the Christmas holiday is the least deadly of all the major holidays.

This does not mean you should let your guard down when planning Christmas travel plans, but it does suggest fewer people are on the roads on Christmas day.

The study looked at a four-day holiday period. The study suggests while many people may consume alcoholic beverages during Christmas, it found most families stay in their homes that day, preferring to spend time with each other rather than driving.

However, if you do plan on drinking and need to find a way home, Idaho State Police has some advice for you.

“Talk to your family and friends about planning ahead, getting a sober driver,” said ISP Captain David Neth. “Set up a rideshare, plan on using Uber, find a designated driver. It’s easy to do and set the example.”

He adds your circle of influence will follow your responsible lead. Unlike Christmas, according to this study, Memorial Day is the deadliest holiday on the roads.

