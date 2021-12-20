Advertisement

Top Idaho House Republican: $400 million tax cut planned

The Legislature is scheduled to meet in Boise on Jan. 10
The Legislature will meet again in Boise on Jan. 10
The Legislature will meet again in Boise on Jan. 10(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are looking at a $400 million tax relief package for the upcoming legislative session that includes a $200 million income tax cut, a top Republican House member said.

House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks said Friday the income tax cut involves lowering the top income tax bracket from 6.5% to 6%.

Monks spoke at a legislative district town hall meeting in Kuna with several other lawmakers.

Monks said Republican Gov. Brad Little is behind the income tax cut plan, as is the House Revenue and Taxation Committee chairman.

“They’re greasing the skids pretty good on this,” Monks said.

He said the other $200 million would come from a one-time tax relief package.

Republican lawmakers last year passed nearly $400 million in tax relief that Democrats said mainly benefitted the wealthy.

Idaho’s budget surplus is estimated at $1.6 billion, much of that attributed to the $5 billion the federal government has sent to Idaho in coronavirus relief money.

The Legislature is scheduled to meet in Boise on Jan. 10, and lawmakers will look at setting state agency budgets.

Republican Gov. Brad Little earlier this month hinted at possible tax cuts stemming from the projected surplus.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Twin Falls, ID
Southern Idaho crews work to clear debris after strong winds
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Burn survivor Aaliyah Shepard
Jerome girl asks for Christmas cards to be sent to her hero

Latest News

Snowflakes and snowfall rates
Weekly Weather Lab: Different types of snowflakes and how they can cause heavier accumulations
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Crisis standards of care deactivated in northern Idaho
Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education
Fit and Well Idaho: Diabetes Education
Seasonal Affective Disorder is common around this time of year.
Seasonal Affective Disorder is common around this time of year