Van Dervoort, Dale Franklin

December 14, 2021, age 79
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEETH, NV—Dale Franklin Van Dervoort, 79, of Deeth, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

