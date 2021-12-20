Van Dervoort, Dale Franklin

DEETH, NV—Dale Franklin Van Dervoort, 79, of Deeth, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

