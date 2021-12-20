Advertisement

Weekly Weather Lab: Different types of snowflakes and how they can cause heavier accumulations

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past week, two systems barreled into southern Idaho – one that lasted from Saturday to Tuesday, and other that lasted from Wednesday night into Thursday. This resulted in some areas seeing over 2 feet of snow, with some areas seeing much less.

There are five different types of snowflakes that are largely dependent on what the temperature is as they fall through the atmosphere above the earth’s surface.

These are thin plates, needles, hollow columns, stellar plates, and dendrites. Let’s take a look at each type a little more closely.

The warmest snowflakes are thin plates, falling at very warm temperatures, around 25 degrees to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Above the earth’s surface, the air is much cooler, so it’s very rare to see those temperatures reach that warm, especially in the wintertime.

The next warmest are needles, falling in temperatures between 21 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit above the earth’s surface.

Hollow columns are in the middle between 14 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit, stellar plates are between 10 and 14 degrees Fahrenheit, and dendrites fall in temperatures from 3 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

What makes a system have really quick snowfall rates, however? The snowflake type is largely dependent on that. The type that causes the most buildup of snow is dendrites. This is due to their very easily clumpy shape that can cause very large snowflakes allowing them to build up very quickly.

In order for us to determine that there’s going to be heavy snow, lots of upward motion needs to be occurring in this zone from 3 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit above the earth’s surface.

If we get a lot of upward motion, lots of snowflake production in the dendrite form will occur, allowing that accumulation rate to greatly increase. Sometimes this can reach upwards of maybe even an inch to 2 inches per hour.

