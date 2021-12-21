Americorps wraps up time in Lincoln County

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nine people from all across the country are finishing up their two months of service in Lincoln County as part of the Americorps, a federally funded service program for people ages 18 to 24.

“We’ve been doing work alongside the Lincoln County Historical Center, in Shoshone Idaho, and we’ve also been working at the Lincoln County youth center,” said Americorps member Ellen Besjak. “And we’ve been doing other projects that aren’t part of our main project, like Hiatus Ranch,” she continued.

This is the second time an Americorps team has come to Lincoln County.

Karma Fitzgerald has been instrumental in bringing the team to Shoshone, and says they have been great role models for the kids.

“These guys have been essential to a community like ours, where we just don’t have the volunteer support to be able to do big projects,” she said.

This was the first stop on their 10-month program. Amy Flores from Texas says it has been eye-opening for her.

“I really love being involved in my own community, but I realize this was an opportunity to serve around the world,” she said.

Although their two months in Lincoln County are ending, Ellen Besjak of New Jersey says she is going to miss it when it’s over.

“They’re a really great group, they are very smart and talented at a lot of things,” said Besjak. “I’ve really liked the way that a lot of them have progressed through my time here, it’s been great to see that change.”

