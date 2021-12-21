Bingham County Sheriff releases statement after sheriff’s comments

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office released a statement amid the wave of controversy surrounding their own sheriff.

As KMVT has previously reported, Sheriff Craig Rowland faces felony charges after he was alleged to threaten a church youth group with a gun for leaving a paper turkey on his property.

Later, Rowland defended his actions by making comments about Native Americans that the Shoshone-Bannock tribes called extremely offensive. Rowland called them “drunk Indians.”

Many county officials are now asking for Rowland’s resignation. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about these events.

Rowland did take a leave of absence shortly after the allegations arose in November, but has since returned to his job. He has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

