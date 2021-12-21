Advertisement

Greater Idaho will appear on Klamath Falls ballots

The movement expects three or four counties to vote on its initiatives this May
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — A measure introduced by the grassroots organization Citizen for a Greater Idaho has gained more than enough signatures to appear on the May ballot in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

According to the group and the county clerk, more than 2,300 signatures were collected, which was 140% percent of the required number. The ballot measure, if approved by voters, would create a county board to evaluate the benefits to the county of moving the state border.

The goal of the movement is to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon-Idaho border to include rural eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho.

“When a county votes 74% in favor of this or the average (is) 62 to 63%, that has to send a big message to the Oregon leadership that there is a problem,” said Citizens for Greater Idaho president Mike McCarter.

The movement expects three or four counties to vote on its initiatives this May. So far, eight counties have voted for ballot measures submitted by the movement.

