Habitat for Humanity raising funds for new campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Habitat for Humanity is always working to provide affordable homes for people in the Magic Valley, but the biggest problem they have right now is land.

The cost of land is high and finding that land is often difficult. For this year’s building season, Habitat for Humanity had 90 applicants but were only able to select three of them to partner with because of the availability of resources.

Until the end of the year, Habitat for Humanity is raising funds through the Avenues for Hope Campaign. All of the money raised will go to the charity organization so they can hopefully help another family this year.

“Land is an issue for Habitat for Humanity for sure,” said Habitat for Humanity executive director Linda Fleming. “Finding houses that are already built is something that we used to be able to do, to purchase homes and to renovate them and to bring them into the affordable housing.”

The fundraiser goes through the end of 2021. If you would like to donate to the Avenues for Hope fundraiser, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.