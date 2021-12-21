Advertisement

Idaho Transportation Department warns drivers to not attempt to pass snowplows

ITD is warning people to not attempt to pass snowplows. Image courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's...
ITD is warning people to not attempt to pass snowplows. Image courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With more snow in recent days and with precipitation coming, snowplows are spending some time on Idaho roadways.

Unfortunately, just in the past two weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department says drivers have collided with plows four times to go along with two cases of drivers forcing plows off the road.

A majority of the collisions have happened when drivers have tried to pass on the right, including one last week on I-84 near Twin Falls.

ITD reminds drivers their trucks have two plows, one in front and one on the right side.

“If a plow is struck it could be damaged, and so we have to pull it off the road take it into the shop, make sure it’s good to go, and then put it back out on the road,” said Megan Jahns with the ITD Office of Communication. “And in the meantime, that’s one less plow out in a storm taking care of the roads.”

No one has been injured yet, according to ITD. Crashing into a plow can result in a careless or reckless driving charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Twin Falls, ID
Southern Idaho crews work to clear debris after strong winds
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho will appear on Klamath Falls ballots
The rink is located right outside Twin Falls
Twin Falls to offer outdoor skating
Americorps finishes time in Lincoln County
Americorps wraps up time in Lincoln County
A new study finds Christmas is the least deadly of all major holidays
Study finds Christmas least deadly time of year for travel