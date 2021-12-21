Idaho Transportation Department warns drivers to not attempt to pass snowplows

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With more snow in recent days and with precipitation coming, snowplows are spending some time on Idaho roadways.

Unfortunately, just in the past two weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department says drivers have collided with plows four times to go along with two cases of drivers forcing plows off the road.

A majority of the collisions have happened when drivers have tried to pass on the right, including one last week on I-84 near Twin Falls.

ITD reminds drivers their trucks have two plows, one in front and one on the right side.

“If a plow is struck it could be damaged, and so we have to pull it off the road take it into the shop, make sure it’s good to go, and then put it back out on the road,” said Megan Jahns with the ITD Office of Communication. “And in the meantime, that’s one less plow out in a storm taking care of the roads.”

No one has been injured yet, according to ITD. Crashing into a plow can result in a careless or reckless driving charge, which is a misdemeanor.

