Ketchum inches closer to short term rental ordinance

By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Ketchum is inching closer to putting a short-term rental ordinance in place, as the city had its first reading of a draft ordinance Monday.

The purpose of the proposed ordinance is not to limit or prohibit short-term rentals, but to make sure operators are acquiring businesses licenses so they can pay their fair share of the city’s lot tax.

City officials also say it’s important for them to be regulated for health and safety purposes. Under the proposed ordinance, regulators would have to comply with fire, noise, and occupancy standards similar to hotels.

With the most recent surge of the omicron variant, one person in attendance felt the council should take COVID-19 into consideration, considering Ketchum is a tourist destination.

“For example, the Limelight requires a negative test or vaccine to check-in. If that is something you impose on other hotels, I think that should apply to short-term rentals as well.”

City staff said right now, it is projected there are about 700 short-term rentals in Ketchum, about 65% of which are compliant.

