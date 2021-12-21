New resolution could allow sheriffs to ignore mask mandates

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sheriff Departments in Idaho may choose to no longer honor mask mandates.

After a recent Idaho Sheriff’s Association (ISA) winter meeting, enforcement of these directives may be no more. In a post Monday on Facebook, the Twin Falls Sherriff’s Office shared a resolution from the ISA winter conference in Boise.

This is the wording of the resolution.

“The sheriffs in the great state of idaho recognize their obligations to the people in their individual counties. as such, we will not enforce any un-lawful edicts, actions, or executive

orders done under the color of law, without actual laws being duly passed.”

KMVT caught up with Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter, who has always maintained he is focused on following the Idaho constitution and isn’t worried about politics.

“We are not going to enforce a mandate on masks or anything else, we’re not going to violate your constitutional rights, same thing with the second amendment,” said Carter. “I don’t care what they mandate about the second amendment, but it’s not going to happen in this county, it’s just not.”

The chances of some type of mandate happening in Twin Falls County are slim to none. When asked what might be the repercussions if a sheriff fails to follow certain mandates, Carter said he doesn’t know the answer.

Blaine County currently does have an indoor mask mandate, and KMVT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment on how the situation impacts them.

They have not responded yet.

KMVT reached out a Blaine County Commissioner as well, and they do not have any information to share at this time. We will update this story as we get more information.

