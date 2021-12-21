Advertisement

Pomerelle Mountain will close Christmas Day

It will be for the first time in 48 years
f Pomerelle Mountain Resort (KMVT file image)
f Pomerelle Mountain Resort (KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pomerelle Mountain Resort will take the day off on Christmas Day, December 25th to allow the Pomerelle employees the opportunity to be with family.

“Our crew is very small in numbers this season and we are challenged to fully staff our mountain Christmas day,” said Zack Alexander, operations manager. “We feel it’s the right move to suspend operations for one, special day.”

In the past 48 years, Pomerelle has always operated on Christmas day. However, staffing shortages and other pandemic-related challenges have led to this decision. Mountain management apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The mountain will re-open on December 26th from 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Night operations will commence on December 28th.

