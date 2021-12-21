Twin Falls to offer outdoor skating

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls is offering ice skating on their outdoor rink for you and your family to enjoy this Christmas.

The rink is located on the downtown commons, right outside of city hall. If you have your own skates, you can come down and ice skate anytime, but if you are looking to rent skates, you can rent them from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Dec. 30.

Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls says they hope more people will come out and enjoy the outdoor skating rink this season.

“The nice part about it is like days like today (Monday), you can come out and skate if you’d like, it’s open, it does really well under many different types of weather conditions,” said Palmer.

He says this is the fourth year the city has been offering this to the community, and it is very well received by the skaters.

