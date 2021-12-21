Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges against posting vacation photos

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re thinking of posting your holiday vacation photos on social media, you might want to think again.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, there are several dangers that come with posting live travel updates. First off, your home could become a target for local thieves who know you are away.

The Sheriff’s Office says insurers are increasingly rejecting claims on burglarized homes of those who shared they were away on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Posting photos of your boarding pass, tickets, or passport could also put you at risk for financial theft and identity fraud.

“It doesn’t take much for a hacker to scan the barcode on that boarding pass and be able to hack into that account and do things such as canceling reservations or ordering a meal or doing something that can ultimately affect your enjoyment on your vacation, but worse yet if they get in deep enough they can steal your personal identity,” said Seargent Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you want to post photos of your vacations, it is best to do so after you have already returned home.

