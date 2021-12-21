Valley ends losing streak with win over Glenns Ferry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —
Valley High School ended a two-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Glenns Ferry, 64-47 on Monday night. Leading the way, Jadon Johnson with 25 points and six three-pointers. Adding to the scoring output, Kyle Christensen who added 22 points.
Alan DeLeon paced the Pilots with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kimberly 45, Homedale 41
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 8 CSI 83, No. 13 Central Arizona 78: Emilia Nworie posted a career-high 25 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Courtney Stothard
added 11 points.
