Valley ends losing streak with win over Glenns Ferry

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Valley High School ended a two-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Glenns Ferry, 64-47 on Monday night. Leading the way, Jadon Johnson with 25 points and six three-pointers. Adding to the scoring output, Kyle Christensen who added 22 points.

Alan DeLeon paced the Pilots with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 45, Homedale 41

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 8 CSI 83, No. 13 Central Arizona 78: Emilia Nworie posted a career-high 25 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Courtney Stothard

added 11 points.

