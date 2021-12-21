Advertisement

Valley ends losing streak with win over Glenns Ferry

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Valley High School ended a two-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Glenns Ferry, 64-47 on Monday night. Leading the way, Jadon Johnson with 25 points and six three-pointers. Adding to the scoring output, Kyle Christensen who added 22 points.

Alan DeLeon paced the Pilots with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 45, Homedale 41

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 8 CSI 83, No. 13 Central Arizona 78: Emilia Nworie posted a career-high 25 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Courtney Stothard

added 11 points.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Twin Falls, ID
Southern Idaho crews work to clear debris after strong winds
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

Valley pulls away from Glenns Ferry
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl returns for another year
The Tiger will play softball with the Chukars
Jerome’s Arellano signs with Treasure Valley
Jerome tops Filer; basketball roundup