What to expect if you’re flying out of Boise

Image courtesy KBOI.
Image courtesy KBOI.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have a heads up for travelers this holiday season if you are flying out of Boise.

TSA is projecting around 90% of its pre-pandemic volumes. A spokesperson for the airport says the busiest days are likely Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

Also, security will be busier than expected so plan accordingly.

Also, here’s some advice for those traveling with food. If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint in a carry-on. If you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should be inside a checked bag.

TSA recommends placing food items in a clear plastic bag or other containers when packing them at home, and then removing those items from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

