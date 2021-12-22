Advertisement

2nd lawsuit targets large west-central Idaho forest project

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other groups filed a similar lawsuit last month
The group said the Forest Service used flawed information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
The group said the Forest Service used flawed information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, also named in the lawsuit, that could harm federally protected bull trout(WYMT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service violated numerous environmental laws in approving a 105-square-mile logging and restoration project in west-central Idaho, a conservation group seeking to stop the project said in a lawsuit.

The Idaho Conservation League in the lawsuit filed Monday said the Forest Service violated the Endangered Species Act and other laws in approving the 20-year Sage Hen Project in the Boise National Forest in April.

The group said the Forest Service used flawed information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, also named in the lawsuit, that could harm federally protected bull trout.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other groups filed a similar lawsuit last month. Both lawsuits request a more thorough environmental study before the project goes forward.

The Forest Service has said the project will make the forest more resistant to insect outbreaks, reduce wildfire fuel hazards and remove hazard trees, making it safe for firefighters and the public. The agency also said the project will create jobs and improve recreation opportunities for the area that draws visitors from rapidly-growing southwestern Idaho.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry sent through its online portal.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

The Idaho Department of Labor says this is due to people leaving the workforce
Local unemployment rate hits 2%
The South Central Public Health District warns a simple COVID-19 test may not be enough for...
COVID-19 test prior to holiday gatherings beneficial, but not a guarantee
Bellevue Elementary School is one of the beneficiaries of this grant money
Nearly two dozen Idaho projects to receive grant funding
Anyone with information is urged to call 208-377-6790.
Police say missing Boise teen could be in danger