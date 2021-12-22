Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy
It will be for the first time in 48 years
Pomerelle Mountain will close Christmas Day
Habitat for Humanity raising funds for Avenues for Hope campaign.
Habitat for Humanity raising funds for Avenues for Hope campaign